Shortly before midnight, the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch Center received a report of house fire in the 2800 block of Agnes Street in Idaho Falls. The caller reported that the garage appeared to be fully engulfed and the fire was moving to the rest of the home. Idaho Falls Fire responded with three engines, two ambulances, and a battalion chief. Occupants in the home evacuated safely prior to the arrival of fire personnel on scene.
When firefighters arrived to the two story home, they reported a working structure fire and immediately began working to combat and contain the fire. The fire was contained at 1:12 a.m. Fire crews and other first responders remained on scene until approximately 3:30 a.m.
The fire appears to have started in the garage before moving to the attic and rapidly through other areas of the home. The home experienced significant damage and appears to be a complete loss with estimated damages of $400,000.
The Idaho Falls Police Department, IFPD Citizens Watch Patrol, and Chaplains from the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Idaho also responded and assisted with traffic control, evacuation of neighboring homes, and family support.