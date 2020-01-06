Two local firefighters for the Bureau of Land Management have been deployed to southern Australia to help fight wildfires ravaging the continent.
The two firefighters are among a team of 41 Americans who arrived in the state of Victoria on Jan. 2. Battalion Chief Kris Bruington is helping manage an international team outside Swifts Creek while Engine Capt. Farron Kunkel is serving on the front lines elsewhere in southeast Australia.
The two were among dozens of firefighters sent to Australia by the National Interagency Fire Center, a partnership of state and federal agencies based out of Boise. Fire Center spokeswoman Carrie Bilbao said that Idaho has sent 21 federal firefighters to Australia over the last month: 10 from the Bureau of Land Management, nine from the U.S. Forest Service and two from the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Bruington and Kunkel were trained at the state’s Emergency Management Institute before being sent out with local Australian crews to clear roads and put out fires. They and the other American firefighters will serve a 28-day rotation in Australia before returning home.
“We’ve had Australians and New Zealanders and Canadians who have come to help us during our worst fire seasons, so we want to do the same for them,” said Kelsey Griffee, spokeswoman for the Idaho Falls District office of the BLM.
Those three countries sent 126 firefighters to the western United States during the 2015 wildfire season.
VicEmergency, the Australian state’s emergency services website, listed around 30 locations with active bushfires as of Monday afternoon. Nearly 2 million acres of Victoria have been burned during this season of wildfires — an area twice the size of Rhode Island and 18 times larger than the area outside Idaho National Laboratory affected by this summer’s Sheep Fire.
Victoria’s battle against the bushfires is only a fraction of the damage caused across the country over the last few weeks. The Associated Press reported Monday that the fires have killed 25 people in Australia and burned a total of nearly 12 million acres. With nearly two months to go until the end of Australia’s fire season, there likely will be more Americans called over to help out.
“We are by no means out of this. And the next few days, and indeed the next few months, are going to be challenging,” Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews told the AP and other reporters Monday.
A second team of 71 firefighters from the United States and Canada was expected to arrive in Victoria this week, according to a news release from VicEmergency.