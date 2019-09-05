Today from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. there will be an Idaho Falls Gallery Walk. This free walk will be hosted at galleries and museums throughout the town, allowing attendees to see art from artists around the region.
According to a news release, Carr and Hall galleries will be part of the Gallery Walk. Attendees can see the Snake River Plein Air Painters at the Hall Gallery and Idaho Watercolor Society’s “Abstracted” at the Carr Gallery. Watercolor artists will also be doing demonstrations, there will be live music and light hors d’oeurves. The Carr and Hall galleries are at the Willard Arts Center, 450 A St.
At the Eagle Rock Gallery, attendees can see and purchase art from nationally and internationally recognized artists, a news release said. Eagle Rock Gallery is at 804 Pancheri Drive.
Other locations part of the Gallery Walk are the Willowtree Gallery, 210 Cliff St.; ARTitorium on Broadway, 271 W. Broadway St.; Spare Room Press, 260 B. St; WAC Artist Studios, 496 A. St. and The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho 300 S., Capital Ave.