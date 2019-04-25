May is National Bike Month and beginning this week Idaho Falls cycling organizations and businesses are gearing up for festivities, talking with students about bike safety and giving away free bikes.
Doug Swanson, owner of Bill's Bike & Run, a local bicycle and running store, and DaNiel Jose, transportation planner for the Bonneville Metropolitan Planning Organization, were at Ethel Boyes Elementary School on Thursday talking to students about bicycle safety.
At the assembly, students watched a video explaining bike safety tips. It emphasized wearing proper gear — bright clothes, closed-toe shoes, helmet — and following road safety practices.
"We just want to make sure that those students are very visible and riding appropriately on the roads," Jose told the Post Register.
It was one of several assemblies that Swanson and Jose will host to kick off the May Bike Challenge, an annual cycling event, meant to encourage children to ride their bikes to school.
May Bike Challenge
From May 6 to May 24, students at 26 participating schools in Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 are encouraged to ride their bikes to school as many times as possible.
The May Bike Challenge is organized by the Bonneville Metropolitan Planning Organization, a regional transportation planning group, through its Safe Routes to School program. Supporting partners include local businesses and community groups, such as Idaho Falls Community Pathways.
Safe Routes to School is a federal program that promotes walking and biking to school through infrastructure improvements, enforcement, safety education, incentives and other tools.
Jose, the Bonneville Metropolitan Planning Organization's Safe Routes to School coordinator, said the program is meant to alleviate traffic congestion and vehicle pollution, and promote biking and walking as a healthy transportation method.
"The Bike Challenge is a perfect event for that," Jose said. "Hopefully, they'll continue to (ride a bike) for the rest of their lives."
Students who ride to school 12 times during the 15-day period — days are tracked with punch cards, managed by school administrators or volunteers — will receive a free T-shirt from Smith Chevrolet, and they'll be entered in a drawing to win a free bike from Bill's Bike & Run.
Bill's Bike & Run donated 26 bikes for the challenge, one for each school in Districts 91 and 93. At the end of the three-week challenge, students who completed the 12-day riding minimum will be entered in a drawing to win a free bike certificate from Bill's Bike & Run.
Average costs of the donated bikes are a few hundred dollars, Swanson said. Winning students will be fitted for the proper-sized bike.
Students who don't have a bike or live in an area where it's not safe to ride their bike to school can participate in the challenge, as well. They can ride a skateboard or scooter, or they can run or walk for 15 minutes per day — to school or somewhere else — to qualify for the drawing.
The May Bike Challenge organizers expect about 6,000 students will participate this year, and hope drivers are aware of an influx of cyclists, especially young cyclists, on roadways this month.
"We want the public to know that there's going be 6,000 extra students on the road," Swanson said.
More bike donations
Idaho Mountain Trading is donating 10 bikes to students at a local elementary school.
Students at A.H. Bush Elementary School were encouraged to write a "persuasive essay on why they need a bike and how they would use it," said Davin Napier, co-owner of Idaho Mountain Trading.
Hundreds of students submitted essays. Napier will choose the 10 best and give away $400 Trek junior bikes to the winners.
Some essays cited family-oriented reasons for wanting a bike — to ride with parents or siblings — Napier said. Several mentioned they would pass the bike on to a sibling or someone in need, once they outgrow it. And one mentioned environmental reasons — if they ride a bike to school their parents can drive less often.
"They're a little heartwarming for sure, but they're awesome," Napier said.
Idaho Mountain Trading will donate the bikes Friday, so winners can have their new bikes in time for the May Bike Challenge.
"There's a really great energy in Idaho Falls with commuting," Napier said. "It's perfect timing to get more kids to ride their bikes."
Other Bike Month events
May 2: Bike Month opening social and safety awareness fundraiser, 6:30 p.m. at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive.
May 15: Ride of silence, commemorating those that have lost their lives while cycling, 6:30 p.m. at the Idaho Falls City Building, 308 Constitution Way.
May 20: Community ride, followed by a free barbecue, 6:30 p.m. at Community Park, 700 E. 25th St.