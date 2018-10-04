Beautifully polished rocks, gems, geodes, fossils and handmade jewelry will be on display and up for sale Saturday at a local rockhound group’s annual sale.
Members of the Idaho Falls Gem & Mineral Society will present their eighth annual Members Rock, Gem and Jewelry Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pinecrest Event Center, 560 E. Anderson (near Fred Meyer). Admission is $3 for adults and children 12 and younger are free.
“What people will see at this sale are handmade items, collections that people have put together over the years, one-of-a-kind items,” William Thielbahr, a society representative, said. “They are unique things collected by members of the Idaho Falls Gem and Mineral Society over the years that they’re selling.”
Thielbahr said there will be about 47 tables of items on display for sale.
He said rocks and gems for the show come from Idaho, other western states and worldwide.
“Like many of us old rockhounds, we’ve collected for 50 years all over the world,” Thielbahr said. “My stuff is very little from Idaho … it comes from all over the world. But others, their materials comes from mostly the western states.”
He said visitors to the show can expect to see “some beautiful geodes cut and polished” as well as Idaho opals, fossils and fine handmade jewelry.
The society also sponsors an April show held at the Idaho Falls Recreation Center downtown that features hundreds of exhibitors besides the local society members.