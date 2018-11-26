Good Samaritan Society — Idaho Falls Village received the highest possible score from U.S. News and World Report for its short-term rehabilitation care.
U.S. News and World Report rated more than 15,000 nursing homes nationwide for their overall quality and named 1,874 of them as among the best nationally for short-term and rehab care. The Good Samaritan location was the only one of the four nursing homes in Idaho Falls included in the national report to receive a perfect three out of three score for skilled and short-term care from the national report released last month.
All three Good Samaritan Society locations in Idaho were given the highest score for skilled care, along with dozens of their other branches nationwide.
“Our Idaho locations always perform extremely well, regardless of which organization is ranking them,” Good Samaritan Society spokesman Aaron Woods said.
U.S. News and World Report added the short-term category this year to review the care provided for patients who stayed in nursing homes for less than 100 days after an illness or minor surgery. The report evaluated the quality of care based on a patient survey and nine quality measurements, ranging from the number of falls reported at the facility and the patients’ rate of return to hospitals to the number of staff members working there.
Craig Perez became the administrator at Idaho Falls Village less than a month ago but praised the work done by the staff under the previous manager to earn the high rating.
“It goes to show that this facility has done well in understanding where it can make improvements and will continue to do so,” Perez said.
The overall care at Idaho Falls Village was only rated as average by the same U.S. News analysis, which included health inspection scores and ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Life Care Center of Idaho Falls was the only facility in Idaho Falls to receive the “Best Nursing Home” title for its overall rating.
The other eastern Idaho homes given the highest overall rating and the “Best Nursing Home” title include Syringa Chalet Nursing Facility in Blackfoot and the Idaho State Veterans Home in Pocatello.