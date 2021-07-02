The National Weather Service's seven-day forecast suggests that Idaho Falls has more heat in its future.
The agency's forecast for the Idaho Falls Regional Airport says Saturday and Sunday will each have a high of 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Monday will have a high of 92, followed by another uptick to 94 on Tuesday. Sunday and Monday also have a 20% chance of thunderstorms.
"All forecast models are showing you (Idaho Falls) in the 90s in the foreseeable future," Travis Wyatt, National Weather Service meteorologist in Pocatello, said in a phone interview on Friday.
If you're going to be outside, Wyatt recommended trying to limit exposure during the hottest times of the day — from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. He said other precautions are also important to follow, like drinking "lots of water" even if you aren't thirsty, wearing light colored loose fitting clothes and never leaving children or pets in cars.
Water, rest and shade are especially important for workers when it's hot outside, according to guidelines from the U.S. Dept. of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Heat risk should be taken seriously, said Jose Carnevali, spokesperson for the Department of Labor. That means drinking a cup of cool water every half hour and taking breaks long enough to recover. Using a shaded location for breaks is also important and, if needed, using devices like fans and misters that can boost recovery times.
"Not everyone is fortunate to be able to limit their time outside in the heat. And many workers cannot avoid it," he said in a phone interview on Friday. "These are workers. We're talking about employees working at farms, construction, landscaping, firefighting, mail delivery personnel, and even folks that work indoors in the kitchen, bakeries."
"Just pushing through (the heat) without taking precautions can turn serious very quickly, as unfortunately we see often times," Carnevali said.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has not been notified of any heat-related deaths within the past week, said agency spokesman Zachary Clark. He said the data is "preliminary and subject to change."
In the Pacific Northwest, however, officials believe a record-shattering heat wave has caused hundreds of deaths. Including an Oregon farm laborer who collapsed almost a week ago and was found by fellow workers.
"These are serious issues," Carnevali said. "And from the perspective of (OSHA), these are accidents and deaths that are entirely preventable if employers take these basic measures and protect their workers."
Workers that are concerned about their workplace safety can call 1-800-321-6742 to speak with OSHA. Employers cannot retaliate against employees for complaining about workplace safety, Carnevali said.