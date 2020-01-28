It's a good time to be in Idaho Falls.
Two separate reports on economic indicators highlight Idaho Falls' best-in-the-nation job growth and its overall economic strength.
Idaho Falls has the fastest job creation rate in the country. In 2019, the number of nonfarm jobs for the Idaho Falls Metropolitan Statistical Area increased 4.8 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That number makes the Idaho Falls MSA faster-growing than any other in the nation once seasonally adjusted. All five MSAs in Idaho saw job growth of 1.5 percent or higher in 2019, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics created its report by examining Metropolitan Statistical Areas or MSAs. In order to be considered an MSA, an area must have at least 50,000 residents. The Idaho Falls MSA includes Bonneville, Butte and Jefferson counties.
While Idaho, on the whole, saw an annual increase in job growth, most Idaho MSAs saw a recent monthly increase as well between November and December alone. In that time period, Idaho had the second-highest job growth in the country once adjusted for seasonality. Another 3,200 jobs were created in Idaho between November and December. Pocatello was the only exception during that time frame with a 0.8 percent decline in job growth.
Last year, jobs in professional and business services saw the largest job growth, with a 7.4 percent increase. Financial jobs were second at 5.7 percent, followed by construction at 5 percent.
A separate nationwide study of MSAs by POLITICOM also showed positive economic growth for both Idaho Falls and Idaho as a whole.
The POLITICOM Corporation is an independent research firm that studies American economies, both on a state and local level. This particular study looked at 23 different economic factors, ranging from standard of living to economic growth, in order to rank metropolitan areas by economic strength. Out of 383 metropolitan areas across the nation, Idaho Falls ranked 109. That was down one spot from last year when the Idaho Falls MSA ranked 108.
At 109, Idaho Falls was the second economically strongest area in the state, according to POLITICOM. The Boise MSA, which also includes Caldwell, Nampa and Meridian, had Idaho’s highest ranking at number 30.
Chip Schwarze, CEO for the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce and the Idaho Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau, wasn't shocked by Idaho Falls’ recent rankings.
“It doesn’t surprise me a bit. Our labor force has become so diverse in recent years,” Schwarze said.
He expects Idaho Falls’ job growth to continue to increase in 2020. Schwarze believes that growth will come from additional jobs created by the Idaho National Laboratory, Idaho Falls Community Hospital and the auditorium district event center being built.
“Our town has so much to offer. The future looks bright for Idaho Falls,” Schwarze said.