The pace of practices for the Idaho Falls Expressions Choir has been “Urgent” since the new school year began as the group prepares to open for one of the world’s most famous rock bands.
The choir will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday before Foreigner's concert at the Shoshone Bannock Hotel in Fort Hall.
Caryn Marlowe, choir director, said the group was invited to perform on Sept. 2, which has left little time for the students to prepare for the concert.
“The night before, I had auditions for this choir,” she said. “They all found out on Wednesday night that they were in and Thursday that they were going to go to Foreigner.”
Marlowe selected three pieces of music for the choir to perform on Saturday: “Bring Me Little Water, Sylvie;” “Unclouded Day” and “Balleilakka.”
“Balleilakka” is a fast-paced and difficult song to perform that originated from Indian composer A. R. Rahman. Marlowe said it usually takes two months for her choir groups to learn the words of the song. Now, she’s having her students learn it in two weeks.
“It was a little bit ambitious that I chose that piece, but it’s just so awesome and kids love it so much,” she said. “We’re opening for Foreigner, we have to do some awesome music.”
Many of the students have been practicing in smaller groups on their own time to try and prepare for the concert. Marlowe said the group is very dedicated, and she’s proud of what they’ve accomplished in a short amount of time.
“They were really excited about the opportunity,” she said. “It’s a lot to ask. I feel like I just jumped in and started sprinting, and they’re all sprinting right along with me. Everybody is working really hard.”
Casey Adams, choir president, said “Balleialakka” has been the greatest challenge for him as they prepare for the concert.
“It’s very fast,” he said. “We’re a pretty good group and that song is very difficult. Marlowe challenged us."
He initially didn’t believe Marlowe when she told him they were opening to Foreigner, Adams said. When he saw her trying to select music for the concert and talking about ordering t-shirts for the group, he knew she wasn’t playing a prank on him.
Marlowe said Foreigner usually asks a local high school choir to open their concerts, and they just happened to choose Idaho Falls High School for their Fort Hall performance.
“I think that’s awesome,” Marlowe said. “Probably all those guys sang in choir and just want to support local choirs.”
The students will have the opportunity to meet the band members before the concert, Marlowe said. Adams said he hopes to ask them for advice on how to prepare for performances since they’ve been doing it for so long.
The choir’s first concert is at 6 p.m., Oct. 20 at Taylorview Middle School. They will perform the three songs they’ve chosen for Foreigner along with others then.