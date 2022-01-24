The annual Souper Bowl food drive is on between Skyline High School and Idaho Falls High School.
The schools are facing off to collect the most items for Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls. This is the 17th Souper Bowl and the food drive frequently provides about a third of the annual donations for the nonprofit.
The drive began Monday and runs until Feb. 4. The two schools are aiming to collect 150,000 items between them, which the schools fell just short of last year.
“The first year of the Souper Bowl, the amount of food they collected fit into the back of one pickup truck,” said Heidi Guza, Skyline student government adviser. “Now, it’s turned into something where we need two semi-trucks to pick up the food.”
Guza said Skyline is setting its goal high at 100,000 items because they did well last year and collected more than that amount.
Businesses in Idaho Falls have contributed greatly to the food drive during the pandemic, Guza said. In 2021, the schools doubled their collection goals and had the most successful food drive since 2016. Guza said businesses are showing a similar level of support as they did last year.
Idaho Falls has set its goal at 50,000 items, a goal the school has typically worked toward in previous years, said student government adviser David Hawkins.
Although the competition pits the two high schools against one another, the food drive is a districtwide effort, as students from both schools will be entering elementary schools in their area to promote the food drive.
“The students are excited and they’re getting ready for a lot of work,” Hawkins said. “Without this food, it’d be really hard for (Community Food Basket) to provide the service that they do.”
The pandemic has put increased strain on food banks such as the Community Food Basket as the price to purchase and distribute food has increased. In 2020, the Community Food Basket saw its monthly demand from local families in need more than double as the coronavirus swept through eastern Idaho. Community Food Basket Executive Director Ariel Jackson told the Post Register in November that community demand in the organization’s services increased after several COVID-19-induced government assistance programs ended.
Both high schools have online fundraisers set up for monetary donations on GoFundMe. As of Monday afternoon, the pages had combined for $620 in donations. Monetary donations help Community Food Basket as the organization can buy more than $4 worth of food for every dollar donated.
Delivery of the canned items to the food bank are being planned for the following week after Feb. 4 and final numbers will be collected then.