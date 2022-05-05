The city of Idaho Falls laid out its plans for a new water tower Thursday in a meeting with residents.
The 85-year-old tower used by the city can hold 500,000 gallons. Water towers allow for water to flow as needed even during power outages, using gravity to distribute the water without electricity.
During the presentation David Richards, superintendent of the Idaho Falls Water Division, said the tower needs to be replaced as the pipes have started to deteriorate. The foundation beneath the tower also is reportedly crumbling.
Designs for the new tower are still being finalized, but Richards said the city had settled on a composite tower that is held up by a single pedestal. Richards said the design would reduce maintenance costs for the city compared to other designs of the same size.
The project is being funded with adjustments to water rates so that the city does not need to seek additional funding.
Construction is expected to begin in the fall, and last until Fall 2024. The new tower will be constructed in the corner of the Idaho Falls Public Library’s parking lot. Once the tower is complete, the older tower will be demolished as the city’s water system switches over to the new tower.
The south half of the library’s parking lot will be inaccessible during construction. There will also be landscaping to replace parking spots lost in construction. The new lot will have 95 parking spots, compared to 96 available now.
The tower originally had been planned to be constructed in South Capital Park. The City Council voted in December to locate the new tower in the library parking lot after several residents criticized the loss of park space, arguing that the area for the tower was frequently used and that the tower would be an eyesore in the area.
Several residents also were against demolishing the longstanding red, white and blue water tower, which is something of an Idaho Falls icon and is popular with photographers.
A ”Save the Water Tower” petition circulated in 2019 garnered more than 500 signatures, but a structural analysis of the water tower determined repairs would cost more than $2 million and, even with the repairs, the existing tower still wouldn’t meet current building standards and seismic zone requirements.
Richards said the construction will affect parking and result in road closures in the area, particularly along Park Avenue.
“There will be underground utilities work that needs to be done,” Richards said. “We have to get water line not only from the existing well, which resides just between Idaho Falls Powers’ office and the river … plus we have to get lines from the elevated tower out to our existing distribution system.”