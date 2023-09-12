The Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center is a hidden gem in the community. But with its upcoming open house, it hopes to increase awareness of all that it does and also encourage others to volunteer.

The open house will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday as well as 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1415 Northgate Mile. Attendees at the open house will receive a tour of the center, can work on a project and have treats. The center also will hold a drawing giving away quilts, a weighted blanket and jump-ropes, said Mozelle Neville, one of the directors of the center.


