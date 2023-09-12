The Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center is a hidden gem in the community. But with its upcoming open house, it hopes to increase awareness of all that it does and also encourage others to volunteer.
The open house will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday as well as 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1415 Northgate Mile. Attendees at the open house will receive a tour of the center, can work on a project and have treats. The center also will hold a drawing giving away quilts, a weighted blanket and jump-ropes, said Mozelle Neville, one of the directors of the center.
The center seeks to meet the needs of organizations throughout Idaho with the variety of items that it offers, such as quilts, hygiene kits, and toys and activity folders for kids.
One organization that the center serves is Andre’s House, a facility that offers clean and sober living for 30 male residents. Erik Davenport also helps run Lady Liberty, a facility that houses 18 women.
“There’s so many (residents) that to supply them would be difficult,” Davenport said. “So, when we come here and when we see this … the humanitarian center is just a blessing for us because they take care of us with quilts, sheets, pillows (and) cleaning supplies.”
Quilts and other blankets are a large part of what the center produces. In 2021, the center delivered 2,156 quilts.
Quilts are in especially high demand when winter is on its way.
“That’s why you see so many quilts on the shelves right now — in preparation for the winter season,” said Randy Hurley, chairman of the center’s board of directors.
Volunteers at the center also make weighted blankets for “kids with anxiety (or) autism,” said Hurley.
In addition to quilts and blankets, volunteers create hygiene kits, folder games for kids, make newborn kits, paint toys and make jump-ropes, among other items.
Hurley said that the toys volunteers make are often a huge blessing to families in eastern Idaho.
“These (toys) can sometimes be such a help and a blessing to a family that just got evicted or maybe there’s some home abuse going on,” Hurley said. “And (then) they’re at a counselor’s office or something like that. (The toy or activity) is something for the child so mom can talk to the counselor.”
Most items from the center are delivered throughout eastern Idaho.
Volunteers deliver items themselves, “drive their own vehicles, buy their own fuel,” Hurley said.
The center needs volunteers with all sorts of skills, from coloring activity folder games for kids to crocheting items for newborn kits to tying quilts.
Neville has seen the center not only change the lives of those it serves but also the lives of the volunteers.
“It’s a healing place. We have several widows that come here,” Neville said. “One … said: ‘You know, this saved my life. I didn’t know what I was going to do.’ And she is still serving here.”
Hurley and Neville want the community to know that all are welcomed.
“We need you. … They’re needed to come and volunteer; they are needed to donate some of their items from their homes,” Hurley said.
Neville said that coming to the center is always an enjoyable experience, which she wants others to see firsthand at the open house.
“We want people to come to the center and see what it is,” Neville said. “You can tell people about it, but until they walk in here and they feel the spirit, see what is going on, they have no idea what the center is about.”
