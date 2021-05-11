The Idaho Department of Insurance has revoked Idaho Falls insurance agent Rochelle Horton Lund's resident producer license, effective May 3.
The action came after the department discovered instances of false statements in insurance applications Lund filed, a Department of Insurance news release said. Lund's actions violated Idaho Code 41-1016 (1)(h), the release said.
Lund admitted to falsely stating in two separate instances that applicants did not have other existing accident coverage. Her statements allowed the applicants to be approved for duplicate coverage by a second company, which may have denied coverage had that information been disclosed, the release said. The applicants then filed 820 claims and received $92,250 in insurance benefits from the company.
“When agents make false statements, it can really harm consumers,” said Dean Cameron, director of the Department of Insurance, in the release. “All agents need to take care to make true and accurate statements to prevent loss and injury or they may face consequences.”
Lund cannot reapply for a license for at least one year, at which point she would need to "convincingly demonstrate" to the Department of Insurance why the revocation of her license should not bar her from receiving a new license, the release said.
In addition to revoking Lund’s license, the Idaho Department of Insurance fined Lund $2,000, $1,000 for each of the two violations. The full order can be read on the Department of Insurance website.