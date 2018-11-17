The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc. (FINRA) has indefinitely suspended the broker license of an Idaho Falls investment professional.
Heath Shayne Bowen, formerly president of Allegis Investment Services in Idaho Falls, had his license suspended July 10 for “failure to comply with an arbitration award or settlement agreement or to satisfactorily respond to a FINRA request to provide information concerning the status of compliance,” FINRA’s website said.
FINRA is a “not-for-profit organization authorized by Congress to protect investors by making sure the broker-dealer industry operates fairly and honestly,” its website said.
In separate proceedings Bowen has been ordered to pay back investors more than $600,000.
In May, the FINRA Office of Dispute Resolution ruled that Bowen breached a July 2017 stipulated award agreement from an earlier arbitration case and awarded Tetonia-based Sundown RanchLand LLC “$575,000 plus interest at the rate of rate of 4 percent per annum from August 17, 2017 until the award is paid in full.”
Bowen, in a phone interview, declined to comment on the Sundown RanchLand matter, citing pending litigation.
He said he voluntarily resigned from FINRA in May.
Additionally, Allegis Investment Services as well as Bowen and Peter Gerhard Klaass, the firm’s former vice president and a former Idaho Falls resident, were the defendants in a May 2017 lawsuit filed by Gerald Rome, Colorado’s securities commissioner. Rome said the firm had several customer disputes in which investors claimed they “were fraudulently persuaded through the use of intentional misstatements of facts, half-truths, and incomplete information,” according to the lawsuit.
Allegis’ chief compliance officer Staci Compagno said in an email statement that Bowen voluntarily resigned from Allegis.
Klaass left Allegis in 2017 and went to work for El Segundo, Calif.-based Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, but voluntarily resigned that position in April of this year once the firm was notified that he is “subject to a disqualification arising from a consent cease and desist order in Colorado,” according to the FINRA site. Contact information for Klaass could not be found.
The lawsuit said Bowen and Klaass violated Colorado’s standards for providing full disclosure of material facts to investors and to act only in their clients’ best interest. Colorado officials said the pair violated those standards by “fraudulently promoting a highly risky and complex” strategy that frequently subjected investors’ funds to losses of 40 to 100 percent of their account’s value “on every trade in order to obtain higher management fees from clients,” the lawsuit said.
The strategy was “developed, offered, and marketed through Allegis’ management,” the lawsuit said.
Rome said in a phone interview that his office had never encountered such a risky investment strategy from a licensed broker.
“This was unique for us,” he said. Colorado has 5.6 million residents.
David Cheval, the deputy commissioner at Colorado Division of Securities, said in a phone interview, “I don’t think they could have done anything more risky with their clients’ money. They were risking 100 percent of their clients’ accounts and the most they could make was 1 percent.”
The lawsuit claimed Bowen, Klaass and Alegis employed a strategy referred to as a net credit option strategy which greatly increased the firm’s revenue because accounts that incorporated the strategy were charged a flat fee of 2.5 percent, which was double the normal annual fee for accounts between $1 million and $2 million and well above the 1.75 percent fee for accounts less than $250,000.
The lawsuit claimed that one of the firm’s committee meeting notes stated “(Our) manufactured products (Net Credit Spread, Models) add 200% revenue. Need to continue to internally manufacture products.”
In an email response to questions about those claims, Bowen wrote “This was one of many available strategies offered to clients, fewer than 9% of all clients elected this specific strategy and only for a portion of their investable assets. Like most firms there were very conservative to very aggressive strategies available. All fees were negotiable. No advisors were directed to recommend any specific strategy or fee. Like all strategies, this one increased the firms revenue only relative to its allocation within the firm’s entire portfolio.”
He added that the “committee ‘note’ has never been substantiated and I deny these allegations.”
In an email statement, Bowen said “I clearly did not admit fault in the Colorado dispute nor have any criminal allegations ever been made against me. I agreed to settle as a way to avoid the sizable legal expenses associated with fighting a taxpayer funded government entity which also has indemnity from repaying any legal expenses when a person prevails against their allegations.”
In a settlement agreement, both advisers as well as Allegis agreed to cease and desist doing business in Colorado. In addition, Bowen and Klaass agreed to pay $300,000 in restitution. Bowen is responsible for 33.3 percent of the restitution and Klaass is responsible for the remainder, Cheval said.
However, after making two payments, the last of which was submitted in May, they failed to make any more, leading Rome’s office to seek a judgment for the remaining $187,000. The judgment was granted Oct. 29.
Bowen declined to comment on the Colorado judgement, citing pending litigation.
While Bowen asserts he didn’t do anything wrong, Rome, Colorado’s securities commissioner, takes a different view.
“We asserted allegations against him that are contrary to that,” Rome said, noting that Bowen entered into the settlement agreement in which he neither admitted nor denied wrongdoing.
The suit said that in a single day’s trading in August 2015, five clients incurred more than $500,000 in losses, representing losses between 8 percent and 54 percent of their respective accounts.
“Collectively, on the August 20, 2015, net credit spread trade, Defendants risked a maximum loss of $39,680,000 in order to pursue a maximum potential profit of only $320,000,” the lawsuit said.
In an email response, Bowen said that claim is false.
“(The clients) collectively risked a maximum loss slightly above $500,000,” he wrote.
Four of the couples who filed the customer disputes in Colorado ranged in age between 64 and 86. (Another individual was 36.) The lawsuit noted that the fiduciary duty to act in the clients’ best interest is especially important when dealing with older clients, who “may be relatively unsophisticated in investment matters, and may be subject to diminishing mental capacity affecting their judgment to act prudently.” Such clients, the lawsuit said, “may rely exclusively” on their investment adviser’s advice.
Bowen said some of the clients mentioned in the lawsuit did not see themselves as victims, but were added to the case against their expressed will. He shared with the Post Register on background two signed affidavits that backed his contention. He also shared on background a signed disclosure from one set of clients that clearly stated the inherent risks of the options strategy.
One of the couples, identified in the filing as K.P. and M.P., started working with Bowen and Klaass in March 2011, the lawsuit said. At the time they started investing with the firm, they had $900,000 in their account. Between January 2012 and August 2015, Bowen and Klaass placed them in 63 trades involving the net credit spread trade strategy, the lawsuit said. Eighteen of those trades risked the clients losing more than 90 percent of the account value on a single trade. At the time of the August 2015 loss the couple had $400,000 in their account.
Bowen said in an email that description is “not accurate” but didn’t elaborate.
Klaass, the lawsuit said, told K.P. and M.P. the probability of losing on trades using the strategy was 3 percent. He also told them in the event of trouble, he would “squash the trade and get you out” and that “we have been right every time for five years,” the lawsuit said.
Bowen said he didn’t know if Klaass made those statements.
In July 2015, when K.P. asked about cashing out the account, Klaass told him Allegis would make more than 11 percent for the couple that year. (This conversation was prior to the big losses suffered later that summer.) Klaass also claimed knowledge of a pending U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of a testosterone therapy drug from Repros Therapeutics which would cause its stock to go up 200 to 300 percent, the lawsuit said. Klaass told K.P. he would make at least $75,000 on the stock without mentioning any downside risk, the lawsuit said.
Bowen said in an email that “I do not believe this to be true” and noted it would be uncharacteristic for Klaass.
As to the claim that Klaass told investors K.P. and M.P. that the firm had been right every time for five years, Bowen wrote, “It was true at that time that the firm had never had a losing trade in the strategy over the previous 5 years.”
While there are many articles on the internet — many from investor-rights lawyers seeking clients — about Bowen’s alleged fraudulent activities, he is steadfast in his innocence.
“Prior to the loss in this strategy neither of us had ever received a single customer complaint,” Bowen wrote in regard to the Colorado lawsuit.