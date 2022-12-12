Idaho Falls city officials have declared the city’s second snow event of the season, following the accumulation of more than 2 inches of snow.

Parking restrictions have been put in place within city limits and will only be lifted once the city has been able to plow the roads. Vehicles parked on city streets following the announcement of a snow event will be subject to ticketing and relocation.


