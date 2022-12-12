Idaho Falls city officials have declared the city’s second snow event of the season, following the accumulation of more than 2 inches of snow.
Parking restrictions have been put in place within city limits and will only be lifted once the city has been able to plow the roads. Vehicles parked on city streets following the announcement of a snow event will be subject to ticketing and relocation.
According to city officials, a snow event means three things. The first is parking restrictions on all city streets. The second is the notice of snowplows. Streets will be plowed on a priority basis with the most infringed and most hazardous being first. The final thing to understand about a snow event is that property owners must remove snow and ice from their sidewalks within 24 hours of the end of the precipitation.
The snow removal schedule is beginning Monday in Zone B. Zone B is the majority of the city and is colored yellow on the zone map (attached).
The next section to be plowed will be downtown, in the early morning hours, Tuesday. Plows will be out from midnight to 7 a.m. to minimize the impact on businesses. Downtown is colored gray on the zone map.
Zone A will be plowed throughout Monday and Tuesday depending on the street. The section is located in the center of the city and is made up of narrow streets, which make plowing and snow events harder on these residents.
To cause the least amount of inconvenience, the streets are plowed on different days so that residents have time to move their cars to alternative streets ahead of plowing.
North and south streets in this are will be plowed on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with east and west streets following on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The first major snow event of the season brought twice the number of ticketed and relocated vehicles compared to that of 2021, with 429 vehicles in Zone A, compared to only 297 in 2021 during the two-day plow.
