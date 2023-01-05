The city of Idaho Falls is advising residents to boil their water before drinking it after a mechanical issue led to a reduction in water pressure.
The advisory applies to all residents north of Sunnyside Road and east of Interstate 15. It recommends heating the water until it boils and letting it boil for one minute. This includes not only drinking water, but also water used for brushing teeth, washing dishes, food preparation and making ice.
According to a city news release, the issue was the result of mechanical issues at two of the city’s wells, causing the water system pressure to drop below 20 psi.
The release said the Idaho Falls Water Division restored water pressure within 20 minutes of the pressure drop. During that 20 minutes, it was possible that the water was contaminated by backflow, back pressure or back-siphoning.
Idaho Falls Water Superintendent Dave Richards said samples of the water are being taken to test for bacteria. He said he expects results by Friday morning, and if no bacteria is found in any of the samples, the boil advisory will be lifted. If a sample is found to be contaminated, the boil advisory will continue for homes in the area where the sample was taken, but may be lifted for other parts of the city.
“To clarify, there is no known contamination of the water system. This boil advisory is being issued out of an abundance of caution until water sampling can confirm that the water does not contain disease-causing organisms,” Richards said in the news release. “In anticipation of events such as these, we chlorinate our source water to protect water quality within the system,” adds Richards.
