filler

The city of Idaho Falls is advising residents to boil their water before drinking it after a mechanical issue led to a reduction in water pressure.

The advisory applies to all residents north of Sunnyside Road and east of Interstate 15. It recommends heating the water until it boils and letting it boil for one minute. This includes not only drinking water, but also water used for brushing teeth, washing dishes, food preparation and making ice.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.