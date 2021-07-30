When Funland opens back up, it might have a stocked bar some nights.
Idaho Falls City Council members voted unanimously Thursday night to allow alcohol at permitted events in Funland, which is part of the Idaho Falls Zoo located in Tautphaus Park.
The council's move lets only beer and wine be served at events, said PJ Holm, director of the Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department. And it would "further encourage the public to utilize Funland at the Zoo as a location for fundraisers and community gatherings," according to the meeting agenda.
"This is definitely not requesting to have alcohol just allowed at the facility all the time. It's only during permitted events that are put through our special events committee and screened through the city's process," Holm told council members.
Alcohol consumption, sales and distribution are allowed in several other city-regulated properties. The meeting's agenda indicates that includes the Pier at Snake River Landing, Civitan Plaza, Sportsman's Park, Idaho Falls Zoo, Tautphaus Park Multi-Use Shelter, Skyline Activity Center, the public plaza at 330 Memorial Drive, Melaleuca Field, the Idaho Falls Public Library, Sandy Downs, Noise Park and closed streets as approved by the police chief.
Funland is undergoing a restoration, the Post Register previously reported. Funland is expected to open June 2022, which is Funland's 75th anniversary, said city spokesman Bud Cranor.
The city bought Funland in 2019 from a private owner for $140,000. It later set aside $40,000 for the restoration.
There will be a fundraiser for the Funland restoration project from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at Funland called "Picnic at the Park." Attendees can purchase food or bring their own food, according to an eventbrite listing of the event.