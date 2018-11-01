It took the efforts of a llama whisperer and three friendly llamas to persuade Ike to leave his renegade life roaming the Yellowstone National Park backcountry.
For three months, Ike wandered through the park backcountry — a llama on the loose. He was spotted once near Shoshone Lake and Lewis Lake and Lewis Falls. But Ike kept his distance from people. Especially the people he escaped from, Wilderness Ridge Trail Llamas of Idaho Falls.
Park visitors would sometimes catch glimpses of the escapee and post videos and photos online.
“A lot of groups were looking for him,” said Beau Baty, owner of Wilderness Ridge Trail Llamas and co-owner of Access Wild, one of a few outfitter companies permitted to guide in the park. “Rangers were looking for him on their days off. It just pushed him deeper into the backcountry.”
Baty said Ike got loose after one of his guides took his halter off to relieve pressure on a sore tooth during a guided trip in the park in August. Ike took it as an opportunity to make his break.
But with winter coming and park roads closing, things could get serious in the Yellowstone backcountry.
That’s when another llama lover stepped up help out.
“I heard about it (on Oct. 24), by some people who alerted me to the fact that there’s a llama running loose in Yellowstone,” said Susi Huelsmeyer-Sinay, of Yellowstone Llamas in Bozeman, Mont. “I contacted the park service and with the blessing of the park service, I came to Yellowstone last Sunday to check out Ike and see if I couldn’t entice him to come home with me or to leave the park. Winter’s coming and so the roads will be closed pretty soon and it was not a healthy situation.”
Huelsmeyer-Sinay, also a park concessionaire, has 25 years of experience with llamas and came into the park with a plan. She brought three experienced llamas and headed to the last known Ike sighting near Lewis Lake.
“All of a sudden there he was coming up and greeting the three llamas, who in turn greeted him,” she said. “These guys are herd animals. They need their own kind. ... So when he saw his own kind, he was quite happy.”
Huelsmeyer-Sinay said her approach was subtle and low key.
“He came over and I never caught Ike, I never touched him, I never cornered him or otherwise invaded his space,” she said. “He connected with the llamas. I didn’t know if he was going to follow me but I tried and he eventually decided this was the best way to go about things. We turned around and he followed my llamas all the way back to the trailer. I opened the gate and he hopped in the trailer and here we are.”
She said Ike was in good condition living off the land eating the same things deer and elk eat.
Baty said that they are letting Huelsmeyer-Sinay keep Ike.
“She recently had a llama die so we’re giving her Ike to replace him and for finding him for us,” he said. “It’s a win-win.”
Linda Veress, public information officer for Yellowstone National Park said stock get loose from owners "a couple of times a year."
"Horses are usually the stock animals that get away, and normally their owners catch them quickly," she said via email. "Often, they will attempt to return to the trailhead. If the outfitters are unable to retrieve them there, the park service will assist by temporarily holding them until they are claimed. It is the responsibility of the outfitter or owner to catch their loose stock."
Wilderness Ridge Trail Llamas has dozens of pack llamas for use in commercial guiding and rentals.
“We guide from March to November in Utah, Yellowstone, the west slope of the Tetons and other areas,” Baty said by phone while on a guide trip in Yellowstone. “Our clients come from all around the world.”