The city of Idaho Falls is backing away from the idea of taking down the POW-MIA flag that flies in front of City Hall.
Instead, the City Council plans to vote Thursday on a new flag policy that would leave that flag up year-round.
The city had been discussing adopting an official flag policy that would allow the U.S., Idaho and city flags to fly in front of City Hall year-round but would only display the POW-MIA flag, which flies in front of City Hall now, on a handful of military and patriotic holidays.
The city started working on an official flag policy this summer. City Attorney Randy Fife had worried that the POW-MIA flag could be viewed as a non-government flag, leading to a "limited public forum" and making it legally difficult for the city to reject the requests of other groups to fly their flags. However, the proposal to take the flag down led to an outpouring of opposition, with veterans and others packing a City Council meeting last month to urge them to leave the flag up year-round.
The City Council decided at a work session Monday to draft a flag policy that would leave the POW-MIA flag up at City Hall, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Freeman Park, the War Memorial on Memorial Drive, at Idaho Falls Power and at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport.
A final vote on the new policy is expected at Thursday night's Council meeting.