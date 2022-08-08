Rebecca Casper (copy)
FILE — Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper speaks during a press conference at Idaho Falls Regional Airport on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.

 Jakob Thorington/ Post Register

Idaho Falls city officials are anticipating a levy reduction from last year as a result of the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget but a nearly $2 billion increase of property valuation from the county is expected to increase property taxes.

The city’s levy rate is decreasing by 21% from last year’s rate of .0076 to a rate of .0060. The proposed property tax request is $42.7 million, rising from fiscal year 2022’s property tax revenue at $41.1 million.

