Idaho Falls city officials are anticipating a levy reduction from last year as a result of the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget but a nearly $2 billion increase of property valuation from the county is expected to increase property taxes.
The city’s levy rate is decreasing by 21% from last year’s rate of .0076 to a rate of .0060. The proposed property tax request is $42.7 million, rising from fiscal year 2022’s property tax revenue at $41.1 million.
An individual’s property taxes are determined by taking the assessed value of their property and multiplying it by their local taxing district’s levy rate. Idaho Falls property valuation increased from $5.3 billion last year to nearly $7.1 billion.
During a Monday media briefing, city Controller Mark Hagedorn said the Bonneville County Assessor’s Office reported a general increase of 30% in property value and the median property homevalue is about $424,000. Based on a city property calculation and tax analysis, many homeowners will see at least a $200 increase in their annual property taxes — more than twice the increase that many business owners will see.
In June, Bonneville County Assessor Dustin Barron told the Post Register most affordable homes in the county are seeing an increase of property valuation by about 50%.
“We knew property taxes were going to be a concern and we wanted to do all we could to be sensitive to the environment that we’re in,” said Mayor Rebecca Casper during Monday’s briefing.
The levy rate has decreased by about 33% since 2014, when it was .0090. Idaho Falls property valuation has increased by 139% since then, when it was $2.9 billion.
Most of the funding for the city'sbudget comes from utility payments, fees and other government sources. The proposed property tax request of $42.7 million accounts for 13% of the total budget while utility and airport revenues make up 49% of the budget.
A $125,000 homeowners exemption is available for residential property taxpayers, although this is a fixed number the Idaho Legislature approved in 2021 and will not be affected by inflation, unlike the city’s overall property valuation, which was the most dramatic increase in one year over the last decade.
“There are policy reasons for (keeping the exemption at a fixed number), but dang, they picked kind of an unfortunate time because then inflation just hit and really took homeowners off guard … and hurt them in a way because they weren’t prepared for the high inflationary rates on their properties,” Casper said.
Hagedorn said the consequence for not rolling the exemption with inflation, or not indexing, has created a tax shift where residential taxpayers are taking on a greater burden than commercial taxpayers.
Using the same 30% market valuation increase from Bonneville County in the city's tax analysis presented Monday, a $500,000 business property this year will see an increase in net taxable value of $650,000 in fiscal year 2023 and will be charged $3,914 in property taxes — an $89 increase from what that property was charged this year.
A homeowner’s property assessed at $350,000 this year will see a new valuation of $455,000 according to the average valuation increase and will end up having to pay $266 more than they were last year.
A public hearing on the budget is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Idaho Falls City Council Chambers located at 680 Park Ave. The final budget will be approved and submitted to Bonneville County for certification in early September.