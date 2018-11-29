Some residents on Tendoy Drive woke up Thursday morning to the sounds of breaking glass and yelling as a man attacked several people and damaged property.
The Idaho Falls Police Department responded to the 400 block of Tendoy Drive at 9:26 a.m., according to a news release, finding several broken house and car windows. The 911 caller said she woke up that morning to hear yelling, and then a crash. She looked outside to see a man walking down the street shirtless in the snow while carrying a metal pipe. Her neighbor across the street had a broken window.
Dustin Dakota Williams, 24, continued down the street, throwing items into house windows and breaking car windows with his pipe. IFPD Sgt. Jon Johnson said a woman in the first house that was vandalized also was assaulted by Johnson. Another victim was attacked down the street while outside their home. One of the victims refused treatment while the other was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Johnson said the victims did not know Williams. Police believe his actions may have been fueled by drug use, but are still investigating if he used any illicit substances.
Alexis Aguilar was relaxing Thursday morning when she heard something come through the window.
"I was just sitting on the couch with my two little boys when I heard a crash and I went to see what it was and I saw that there was a cinder block through our dining room window," Aguilar said.
Police were still at Tendoy Drive when they received 911 calls about a disturbance at the nearby Winco Foods supermarket on Woodruff Avenue. Williams was found, and police arrested him with the assistance of two citizens. There was a third assault victim at the store who sought medical attention without police assistance. The news release said Williams damaged two police cars while being detained by police.
The police department is recommending Williams be charged with aggravated battery (punishable with up to 15 years in prison), misdemeanor battery (up to one year in jail), aggravated assault (up to five years), felony malicious injury to property (one year minimum, up to five years), resisting or obstructing officers, petit theft, (one year in jail), and injuring jails (up to five years).
The Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office will determine what charges Williams will face. Williams has previously been incarcerated, including in 2013 for felony battery on a correctional officer, for which he was sentenced to a rider program.