On January 8th, 2019, at approximately 6:05pm, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded with Idaho Falls Fire Personnel to the 6700 block of Jennifer Lane to an explosion inside a residence.
As emergency personnel arrived they found broken windows and damage to the kitchen area of the residence and indications of chemicals and materials used in the manufacturing of illegal drugs. None of the 3 adults inside the home were injured in the explosion. Detectives with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Falls Police Special Investigations Unit and the Idaho State Police were called to the scene to assist with the processing and containment of hazardous chemicals discovered inside the residence.
Along with the chemicals and items of the evident drug lab, Deputies also located approximately 80 grams of Marijuana, 11 grams of Butane Hash Oil, and 4 grams of Methamphetamine. Deputies interviewed the three occupants of the residence including 40 year old Sean Abegglen who admitted to possessing the seized drugs found at the scene. Abegglen also admitted to Deputies that he was in the process of manufacturing Butane Hash Oil in the kitchen when the explosion happened.
Abegglen was taken into custody and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for Manufacturing a Controlled Substance and Possession of Methamphetamine, both Felonies, and Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.
This case is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.