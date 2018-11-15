An Idaho Falls man was charged with aggravated battery for reportedly fracturing a man’s skull with a hammer.
George Addington Martindale, 47, was arrested and charged Wednesday. According to an Idaho Falls Police Department report, the fight happened in June over a family dispute involving a friend of the victim dating Martindale’s daughter.
The police report states the victim was visiting his friend while Martindale’s daughter and her boyfriend (the victim’s friend) were having a fight. Another person present called Martindale and his son, who came to the residence and attacked the victim’s friend.
The victim and multiple witnesses told police the victim had Martindale’s son in a headlock and was telling him to calm down when Martindale hit the victim in the head with a hammer from behind. The victim’s friends took him to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment. A doctor told police the blow fractured the victim’s skull. He later was released from the hospital.
Additionally, Martindale’s daughter said Martindale attempted to hit the victim a second time, but accidentally hit her in the ribs. She told police she had been covered with blood coming from the victim’s head. Martindale and his son both left the scene.
Police attempted to contact Martindale, but he did not answer the door. An arrest warrant was issued in October.
Martindale was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. His bond was set at $40,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 27 in Bonneville County Courthouse.