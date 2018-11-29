An Idaho Falls man was arrested Wednesday night on multiple charges, including felony driving under the influence, after fleeing the scene of several different collisions.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched at about 7:15 p.m. to the area of First Street and 45th East after callers told emergency dispatch operators that the suspect vehicle had struck other vehicles, a fence and a stop sign. Witnesses followed the suspect to East 17th Street in Ammon, a Sheriff's Office news release said.
Callers assisted dispatch operators in guiding deputies to a parking lot at 17th Street and Trailwood Drive, where they located the vehicle involved and made contact with the driver. Deputies identified the suspect driver as 45-year-old Michael Ockerman and observed several signs of obvious intoxication, the release said.
Ockerman reportedly admitted to consuming alcohol and an open container of beer was found inside the vehicle, the release said. While being interviewed by deputies Ockerman made several attempts to walk away and return to his vehicle while refusing commands to stay put, the release said. Ockerman continued to pull away and struggle with deputies until he was taken to the ground and restrained in handcuffs.
Ockerman was arrested for resisting and obstructing, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, and possession of an open container of alcohol, all misdemeanors. He also was arrested for felony driving under the influence and was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for a blood draw and jail clearance.
Felony driving under the influence is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, with a minimum of 30 days in jail, a $5,000 fine and a four-year driver's license suspension.