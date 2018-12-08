An Idaho Falls man who reportedly raped a teenage girl twice and impregnated her was arrested last week.
The investigation began in August when the 17-year-old victim gave birth to the child. A nurse asked who the father was and Levi Baker, 30, said it was him.
An Idaho Falls Police Department report describes Baker going to great lengths to cover up the rape, including by washing his mouth with dog saliva to throw off a DNA test and trying to convince the victim to tell law enforcement that she raped him.
The victim reported to police that Baker had been working for her grandfather and that she had considered him like a brother. She had first said she became pregnant after four unknown men raped her, but later told police Baker told her to say that. She said she was kicked out of her home in December 2017 for becoming violent and asked Baker if she could stay with him and his girlfriend.
The victim said Baker gave her two melatonin gummies after she had already had taken some to help her sleep. (Melatonin gummies are sold over the counter as a natural sleep aid.) She told police she woke up at Baker's house feeling "sore and gross." The victim said she doesn't remember having sex with Baker, but said she had sex with no one else and that he was the only one who could have impregnated her.
The second rape reportedly occurred in May. The victim said she was staying with Baker and his girlfriend. Baker asked that she have sex with him. She repeatedly told him no, but when she tried to leave the room, Baker blocked the door and continued to ask until she relented and said yes, believing he would have sex with her regardless. She told police she tried to force Baker off of her, but he held her arms behind her back.
Baker's girlfriend's father walked in on the rape, according to police reports. The victim said Baker tried to convince him that he was trying to reset the victim's hips. The girlfriend's father told Baker to get out of the house.
The victim told police Baker's girlfriend convinced her father to let Baker return. She said Baker's girlfriend knew about the sex and told the victim not to tell anyone.
Baker told police in an interview that he doesn't remember the incident in December, and said it may have happened after he took a large dose of medication. He said the victim was the one who wanted sex in May, and that his girlfriend's father walked in before he penetrated her. The victim reported Baker did penetrate her.
During a phone call between Baker and the victim recorded by police he repeatedly told her not to talk to police until the results of the paternity test were returned. The victim mentioned Baker was the father and Baker did not deny it, again telling her not to talk to police.
The victim's mother told police Baker admitted to having sex with her daughter and said he wanted to marry the underage girl. The mother said she told Baker to leave.
Police also found several nude photos of the victim on Baker's phone that she had sent him when he asked in October.
Baker was charged with two counts of sexual battery committed by lewd or lascivious acts on a minor child 16 to 17 years of age, punishable with up to life in prison. He was also charged with possessing sexually exploitative material, punishable with up to 10 years in prison.
Baker's bail was set at $40,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Bonneville County Courthouse.