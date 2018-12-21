An Idaho Falls man was arrested Thursday after police found drugs in a house on Harvest Run.
The Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Special Investigation Unit searched the home of John Ojeda, 23, finding more than 13 pounds of marijuana and 115 grams (more than 4 ounces) of cocaine.
According to a probable cause affidavit, most of the drugs were found in Ojeda's bedroom. An officer told Ojeda that law enforcement knew he had brought the drugs from Oregon. Ojeda told the officer the drugs were his and his family was not involved. A woman in the house during the raid told police Ojeda would make trips to Oregon, Nevada and California.
The cocaine was found in a lemonade container with a false bottom, split into three 30-gram bags and a fourth bag with 25 grams. The marijuana was in bags ranging from 7 grams to 675 grams, some of which was marijuana wax. Marijuana wax is "a highly concentrated form of marijuana, typically the color of honey with a consistency closer to Jello or butter," according to an article on campussafetymagazine.com.
A shotgun was found in Ojeda's room, and two handguns were found in a car in the garage. The guns were taken as evidence.
Ojeda was charged with trafficking cocaine, punishable with a minimum of three years in prison and up to a life sentence, and trafficking marijuana, punishable with a minimum of one year in prison and up to 15 years. He was released from jail Friday to Pretrial Services.