An Idaho Falls man was arrested Saturday after he was stopped while driving a car that had been reported stolen.
Jordan Hughes, 20, was stopped by an officer on West Broadway Street after a man planning to buy a black 2014 Chevrolet Silverado from Hughes told police he suspected it was stolen.
Hughes told the officer he purchased the car two months ago and the seller had told him it was not stolen. The officer checked the license plate and confirmed the car had been reported stolen Nov. 28. Hughes gave officers registration for the car that stated it had been filled out Nov. 28. The car had an estimated value of $13,000.
The victim reported to police that he had started the car in front of his house at about 6:30 a.m., but left the vehicle running to grab something from the house. He returned to find his car was gone. The victim called police and identified footprints near where the car had been that were not his.
Police found a handgun inside the car. An officer identified the gun with its serial number. The gun had been reported stolen Sept. 22. Hughes told the officer the gun was his and that he bought it a year ago from a friend.
Several power tools also were found in the car during the stop. The victim told police the tools had a combined value of $1,500. The victim told police some of the tools were missing from those returned to him.
Hughes was charged with three counts of grand theft by possession of stolen property, each punishable with up to 14 years in prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 19 in Bonneville County Courthouse.