An Idaho Falls man was arrested this week for a September incident in which he reportedly grabbed a woman by her throat and threw her to the ground.
Gerald Brown, 55, was at the victim's home when she arrived in the evening. He was forbidden from going to the victim's home by a civil protection order.
The victim said Brown was arguing with her until his phone rang. A Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy had called him to remind him about a court date for a previous incident in which he violated the civil protection order.
The victim told police Brown was angry after the phone call and she told him to leave or she would call police. She said Brown grabbed her to stop her from using her phone. He then threw her against a pile of wood pallets and threw a red metal wagon at her.
The police report states the victim had injuries to her arms, ear and throat. A man who saw the fight told police he didn't want to speak out of fear that Brown would retaliate against him.
According to the iCourt Portal website, a warrant for Brown's arrest was issued on Oct. 26 and returned on Dec. 4.
Brown was charged with felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. He was also charged with violating a no-contact order, punishable with up to a year in jail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 18 in Bonneville County Courthouse.