An Idaho Falls man was arrested Nov. 5 after he reportedly choked a woman following an argument.
Marcus Estes, 33, admitted to police he choked the victim, but said she "moved and purposefully made him grab her by the neck," according to an Idaho Falls Police Department report.
The victim told police they were arguing and that she had thrown several of Estes' belongings out of the apartment. She said Estes responded by lifting her off the ground by her neck. She told police she escaped and called 911 while Estes left. The victim said her daughter witnessed the fight.
The responding officer wrote in his report the victim had bruising and a scratch on her neck.
Estes contacted police and shared a similar explanation of events. He said he wanted to leave, but was trying to stop the victim from throwing his belongings. He told police the victim made him grab her neck when he was trying to grab her arm. He left for work shortly after the incident.
Estes was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in Bonneville County Courthouse.