An Idaho Falls man was arrested last week for child enticement last week, nearly a year after he was reported for offering a 15-year-old boy $100 for sex.
According to an Idaho Falls Police Department report, Charles Allen Poston, 27, would take the victim clothes shopping and began offering to buy items for the victim, then would ask the minor what he would get for the purchase.
The victim told police he realized Poston wanted to have sex with him, and played along in the hopes of getting free clothes. This lasted for two weeks until Poston explicitly offered the victim money in exchange for sex, prompting the victim to cut off contact. The victim said this happened in June 2017.
The victim's mother did not learn of Poston's behavior until November 2017. She said her daughter asked about "that creepy guy," and revealed Poston's interactions with the victim. The mother reported the man's proposition for sex to police.
The victim had kept a screenshot of Poston's message asking for sex, but several other messages were lost when the victim performed a factory reset on his phone. Some messages were recovered on Snapchat, including the message where Poston offered money for sex. The victim told police Poston had sent nude pictures of himself over Snapchat, one of which was recovered by police.
Poston told police the victim had been the aggressor, telling a detective it was the victim who proposed trading sex for money, and that the victim asked for drugs and alcohol. When confronted with the picture and message he sent the victim, Poston said he had been pursuing a relationship with the victim.
Poston was charged with enticing a child through the internet, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was released from Bonneville County Jail after his $20,000 bond was posted.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday in Bonneville County Courthouse.