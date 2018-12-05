An Idaho Falls man who was arrested in October for reportedly pointing a gun at another driver was arraigned Monday in district court.
Kristoffer James Jensen, 40, was driving near the intersection of Woodruff Avenue and Parkwood Street when he forced the driver behind him to pull over, exited his car and began yelling and pounding on the other driver’s window.
The victim told police Jensen had been driving erratically until he stopped. She said after Jensen pounded on her windows he returned to his car and pulled out a handgun. She said it looked like Jensen put a round in the chamber before pointing the gun at the her. The victim was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, reporting events as they happened. She drove away and stopped at another intersection until police arrived.
Officers met Jensen at his house, finding a loose bullet and a loaded magazine in his car. Jensen told police he didn’t have a weapon. The officer pointed out that he found the magazine, and Jensen said he had thrown the gun into a trash can.
Jensen said the victim was making obscene gestures to him while driving and he stopped the car to confront “them,” thinking there were several people in the car. He admitted to pulling out the gun, but denied pointing it at the victim, telling police he was afraid the victim would attack him or run him over. He said the gun wasn’t loaded, but the officer pointed out the magazine in the car was full. Jensen then admitted the gun was loaded and he unloaded the gun afterward.
Jensen was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, punishable with up to five years in prison. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 28 in Bonneville County Courthouse.