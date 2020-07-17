An Idaho Falls man died in a fatal crash in Island Park on Friday morning near the intersection of Yale-Kilgore Road and Old Shotgun Road.
Roderick Erchul, 56, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Yale-Kilgore Road when he attempted to pass a Chevrolet Silverado traveling in the same direction, according to an Idaho State Police news release. Erchul clipped the truck and drove off the left shoulder, dying of his injuries on-scene.
Idaho State Police received the call at 10:14 a.m. and were assisted by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office and Fremont County Emergency Medical Services.
Erchul was not wearing a helmet. His family has been notified.
The Silverado was driven by Caleb Richardsen, 22, of Rigby. Landen Richardsen, 18, was a passenger in his vehicle. Both were wearing their seat belts.