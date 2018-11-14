An Idaho Falls man who was on the run from police for a month was found this week and charged for stabbing a man.
Junior Alexis Garcia, 21, fled after reportedly stabbing a man Oct. 12, according to an Idaho Falls Police Department report. When police arrived to the scene on First Street, they found the victim nursing two cuts on his left arm.
Multiple witnesses told police Garcia and the victim had been kicked out of a bar for fighting, and they continued to fight on the sidewalk. The witnesses said Garcia pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim. The witnesses also said Garcia left with a woman and two men when he learned someone had called police.
The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and was given stitches for his injuries.
Garcia was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. His bond was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 21 in Bonneville County Courthouse.