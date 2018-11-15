An Idaho Falls man who reportedly beat his wife’s ex-husband was sentenced to probation Thursday.
Zachary Eldredge, 35, was arrested in December after he pulled in front of his wife’s car and attacked the man who was sitting in the passenger seat. Eldredge’s wife told police she had a child with the victim from a previous relationship, and the victim had come back to the area after 10 years wanting to help raise the child.
Eldredge left the victim bleeding in the street until an ambulance arrived to take him to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Eldredge told police he was jealous when the victim returned. Eldredge was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.
Defense attorney Marvin Stucki said he had personally known Eldredge for 17 years and would vouch for him. He said his client was remorseful.
“Zach has been keenly aware of the mistake he made,” Stucki said.
Stucki and Bonneville County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Alayne Bean jointly recommended probation. Both parties cited his low risk to reoffend as a factor in their decision.
Bean noted, however, that the victim suffered serious injuries from the beating, and had a motion for restitution that Eldredge cover the $2,157 medical bill.
“We can’t send the message to this defendant that that is OK,” Bean said.
Eldredge told the judge he was remorseful for his actions and hoped he could make amends with the victim.
District Judge Joel Tingey granted Eldredge probation, noting the beating was out of character given his history. Eldredge was given an underlying sentence of one to three years in prison, and will have to serve 10 days in jail.