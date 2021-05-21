On Thursday, May 20, 2021, at approximately 7:11 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle, fatality crash, on Sunnyside Road, in Idaho Falls.
David Strangfeld, 31, of Idaho Falls, was traveling in a 2008 Ford F150 eastbound on Sunnyside Road just east of the Snake River approaching Yellowstone Highway at a high rate of speed. Strangfeld left the road and the vehicle rolled. Strangfeld succumbed to his injuries on scene. Next of kin has been notified. He was wearing his seat belt.
The eastbound lanes of travel on Sunnyside Road were completely blocked for approximately one hour and forty minutes. One eastbound lane was still blocked for an additional hour and twenty minutes.
This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police was assisted on scene by Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire and Ambulance.