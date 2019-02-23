On Saturday, February 23, 2019, at approximately 4:56 p.m. the Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle fatality crash northbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 118.5, in Idaho Falls.
Robert J. Halford, 39, of Idaho Falls, was driving a 2017 Ford Focus northbound on I15 at milepost 118.5. Halford drove off the right side shoulder of the freeway and went through a fence impacting a brick wall.
The vehicle came to rest on Mercury Avenue in Idaho Falls. Halford was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified.
Idaho State Police were assisted by the Idaho Falls Police Department, Idaho Falls Ambulance and the Idaho Falls Fire Department.
The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.