An Idaho Falls man who was arrested in July for grand theft auto was sentenced Tuesday.
Zachery Joel Isaacs, 30, had considered withdrawing his guilty plea, but decided to go forward with it at sentencing. He was arrested for stealing a car from Top Line Auto Sales, then taking it on a spree of burglaries. Isaacs denied stealing the car himself, but was charged with grand theft because he knew it had been stolen and took it anyway. He was also charged with petit theft and resisting and obstructing officers.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. said he had considered Isaacs' criminal history. He sentenced Isaacs to three-and-a-half years indeterminate with no fixed prison sentence. Isaacs, who is currently in the Bonneville County Jail, will serve the sentence concurrently with a sentence for violating probation.
Defense Attorney Rocky Wixom said his client had been in custody for four months, and wanted to receive treatment on probation. He said Isaacs' crimes were motivated by his drug use.
"He's got sobriety under his belt. He could be clean and sober if he were to start treatment," Wixom said.
Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark listed Isaacs' previous offenses dating back to 2011, which included time on probation, on rider programs and in prison, all ending with new crimes.
The prosecution had agreed to recommend an indeterminate sentence with no fixed period, meaning Isaacs would be immediately eligible for parole. Clark recommended Isaacs should still receive prison instead of probation based on his repeat offenses.
"If it's a drug addiction causing him to commit a possession charge or something like that, then maybe we view this a little bit differently," Clark said. "But when the drug addiction causes you to victimize another person, that's where it's concerning."
Wixom said Isaacs would be fine with the prison sentence, noting he already was serving two years for a previous case. Both attorneys recommended his sentences run concurrently.
Isaacs said he realized he had done wrong, and apologized for his actions.