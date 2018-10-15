A 20 year-old Idaho Falls man was sentenced to a decade of probation Monday as part of a plea agreement in his rape case.
Dimitri Hollis, 20, was arrested in October 2017 after his probation officer discovered pornographic photographs on his cellphone. Investigators later learned a girl depicted in the phone was 15 years old and in a sexual relationship with Hollis.
Under Idaho Law a minor cannot consent to sex with an adult, and the adult is at fault even if they did not know the victim was a minor.
The prosecutor and defense jointly recommended probation, citing a psychosexual evaluation that found Hollis did not show signs of being a sexual predator and that he could be treated without being incarcerated.
Bonneville County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tanner Crowther said Hollis would be fine on probation if he underwent sex offender treatment.
Crowther noted, however, that the psychosexual evaluation found Hollis had an above average risk to reoffend. He was also concerned Hollis had sex with the victim multiple times despite knowing her age and being confronted by her parents.
Defense Attorney Rocky Wixom said five years of probation would be more appropriate, citing how close Hollis was in age to the victim, separated by only four years. In Idaho sex with a minor is not a crime if the adult is less than three years older than the minor.
Wixom also cited the psychosexual evaluation, reading the evaluator’s assessment that Hollis was not a sexual predator or a deviant.
“I see no reason why Mr. Hollis’ treatment needs cannot be addressed in the community,” Wixom read from the evaluation.
Crowther argued the age difference was not relevant, since Hollis knew the victim was a minor.
Hollis said he had not known the victim’s age until he was later charged for harboring a runaway.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. said he was concerned Hollis had been confronted by the victim’s family and still sought a relationship with her. In addition to 10 years of probation, Hollis will be required to undergo sex offender treatment, take regular polygraph tests and serve 100 hours of community service. He will not have to register as a sex offender. He also was charged a $1,000 fine.