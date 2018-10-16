An Idaho Falls man who helped his friend hide a murder weapon avoided prison during his sentencing this week.
Tristan Alan Furrows, 22, must go through a drug court program to see that he works on his addiction while serving five years on probation.
Furrows was arrested in June for helping Jameion Hernandez hide the baseball bat used to kill Lisa Stukey in June 2017. Stukey's body was found two weeks later in her home.
Hernandez had gone to Stukey's home to kill her because she convinced her boyfriend, Harold Duane Hymer, to disinherit his family before his death. Hymer's adopted stepson, Alan Lively, was Hernandez's guardian. Hernandez later told Furrows about her death, and Furrows suggested a pond near his parents' home as a place to throw the bat away. For that he was charged with concealing evidence.
The prosecution and defense both recommended probation, citing the importance of Furrows' statement to investigating Stukey's death. Furrows was first interviewed by detectives in July 2017, but did not come forward about the bat until September that year after his parents encouraged him to tell investigators if he knew anything else.
"Had he come forward earlier, it would not have left Ms. Stukey in such a badly decomposed state," Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Alayne Bean said. Bean said Furrows' decision to withhold information so long robbed Stukey of the chance to be buried with dignity. She added, however, that he had provided information that helped investigators locate the murder weapon.
Bean said she hopes Furrows can improve himself and get his GED, and felt he could do well on probation if he was required to participate in the drug court program.
Defense Attorney Kelly Mallard agreed the drug court program would be important for Furrows to get his life in order.
Furrows told the judge he felt bad for what he did, and said the summer of 2017 was a stressful time. Mallard added that his client was put in an unfortunate situation by his friend, saying few people are prepared for their best friend to admit to murder.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. said it was important for him to hear Furrows wanted to do more with his life. Watkins also noted Furrows' mother was in the courtroom and said it was important for him to receive support from family.
"I want you to think about that for a moment and recognize you are very fortunate to have that," Watkins said.
Watkins gave Furrows an underlying sentence of two-and-a-half years to five years in prison if he fails on probation. Furrows also must serve 55 days in the county jail.