An Idaho Falls man who punched a police officer in the face was sentenced Monday to three years probation.
Steven Pappa Jr., 31, was arrested in July after he fought with police officers who prevented him from breaking into a home. During the altercation he punched officer Bart Whiting, giving him a concussion.
Pappa pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance and malicious injury to property. Charges for battery on a law enforcement officer, unlawful entry and possession of drug paraphernalia were dropped as part of a plea agreement.
Whiting said the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office reached out to him and asked his thoughts before dismissing the battery charge. He said he was fine with it, and that Pappa's drug addiction was the greater concern.
According to police reports, Pappa was cooperative when police approached him, but began resisting when an officer attempted to handcuff him, punching Whiting and attempting to bite him. He was stopped when another officer used a Taser on him. After Pappa was restrained, he repeatedly apologized to the officers for his actions. The police report states Whiting had bruising on his head and struggled to stand up after being hit.
The owner of the home told police he thought Pappa would have broken down the door with one more kick. He said he was scared and had a pistol ready when officers arrived.
Pappa was given an underlying sentence of one to three years in prison. He would have to serve that time if he commits another crime or violates the terms of his probation.