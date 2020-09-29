Nathan Apodaca, or 420doggface208 as he’s known on TikTok, posted a video on Friday that has been watched 21.4 million times on Twitter and 15.4 million times on TikTok. In it, he can be seen gliding on his skateboard down U.S. Highway 20 in Idaho Falls listening to Fleetwood Mac’s "Dreams." Apodaca casually sips from an open jug of OceanSpray Cran-Raspberry juice. Halfway through, he turns to the camera and begins lip-syncing to the song.