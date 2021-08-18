Gov. Brad Little declared next week “Beer Week” in Idaho, just in time for the 2021 North American Beer Awards and the 26th annual Mountain Brewers' Beer Fest in Idaho Falls.
The beer festival is back this year after getting canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. The festival, normally held in June, is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m., Aug. 28 at Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls.
“People are really enthusiastic,” said Lisa Smith, festival director. “The level of excitement is higher than I can ever remember it. People are pretty pumped, as are the brewers.”
Hundreds of different beers from 100 breweries will be at the festival for people to sample, Smith said. Most of them operate in Idaho but some are from other western states.
“We have people driving quite a bit of distance to participate. Not just to attend but the breweries are driving that far too,” Smith said.
The festival also will have food vendors and live music. Attendees can participate in a silent auction during the event.
General admission tickets can be purchased on the festival’s website for $40. Designated drivers can purchase tickets for $10.
Smith said 251 tickets were sold for last year’s festival before it was canceled. The festival is organized by the North American Brewers Association, which gave customers the chance to either refund their tickets or they could hold onto them to gain VIP access to the 2021 festival. That revenue was then used to award its four annual scholarships.
The association is a nonprofit that is entirely made up of volunteers and all proceeds go to charity or the association’s scholarship endowment fund. As of 2021, the organization has raised a cumulative $1.7 million.
“Beer and brewing have been a part of American life and culture from the moment settlers first set foot on this country’s soil,” said the beer week proclamation signed Tuesday by Little. “Barley growers and related industry workers graciously support Idaho charities, both independently and through the Mountain Brewers Beer Fest.”