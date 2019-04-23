Idaho Falls Fire Department Deputy Chief of Administration Duane Nelson was appointed by Mayor Rebecca Casper to serve as the department's next chief.
The announcement that Nelson would replace Chief Dave Hanneman came Tuesday afternoon and coincided with the department's retirement celebration for Chief Hanneman. Hanneman announced his retirement in March.
"I've been mentoring Nelson for more than five years and he is more than qualified for this. He is in a great position to serve as the next chief," Hanneman said.
When Hanneman was hired in September 2014 he identified Nelson as his heir-apparent and vowed to actively groom him for the post. Nelson and Hanneman were two of three finalists for the position in 2014.
Nelson has worked with the Idaho Falls Fire Department since 1997 and previously served as a firefighter with the Idaho Army National Guard. He was deployed twice through the National Guard and plans to retire from that position later this year.
“Growing up in Idaho Falls I have a very strong connection to this community and those we serve,” Nelson said in a city news release. “I look forward to continuing to work with staff and our partnering agencies to build upon the great work we have accomplished in eastern Idaho over the past several years.”
Nelson holds degrees in fire service technology from Eastern Idaho Technical College, fire service administration from Idaho State University and is studying for his master's in leadership psychology from Penn State.
"He is very detail-oriented. He wants to make sure his firefighters are safe and that we balance the department budget," IFPD spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said.
This will be second time Nelson has been chosen to lead the department. In 2014, he served as the interim fire chief until Hanneman was selected to fill the role full-time, at which point he entered his current position as a deputy fire chief.
Nelson's hire will not be made official until after the Idaho Falls City Council votes on his appointment at its Thursday night meeting. If approved, he will begin serving as chief on May 4.