Rachel Martin, a renowned public radio journalist, talked to folks from her hometown of Idaho Falls on Thursday.
Taking part in an hourlong question-and-answer session moderated by the Museum of Idaho's outreach director, Jeff Carr, Martin touched on her rise to become one of the nation's most prominent broadcast reporters, the war on truth, the nature of media bias and the push to make newsrooms represent a broader array of cultures, experiences and identities.
Martin began co-hosting National Public Radio's five-days-a-week news show "Morning Edition" in December 2016. She had risen through the ranks of NPR, starting at San Francisco NPR-affiliate station KQED and moving on to later cover national security, religion and foreign affairs for NPR.
An Idaho Falls native, Martin graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1992. In 2017, she talked to some former classmates as part of an NPR story on her 25th high school reunion.
Martin said much of her job, and the job of journalists, is "curation." She's constantly keeping up with the news, which informs the stories she seeks, the interviews she conducts and the questions she asks.
Through all that, she steps back as much as possible to check her "blind spot."
"That's all I do, all day long, is to think about how to take other people's opinions into mind," Martin said.
President Donald Trump has skewed debates over media bias, Martin said, by lobbing accusations of "fake news" toward media outlets that don't portray him positively. Trump has even attacked conservative outlet Fox News over its polling and media coverage.
"It exacerbated" public mistrust of media "that already has been existing and growing among the public," Martin said.
Debating facts that are "demonstrably true" is "just dangerous," Martin said. People can debate what to make of facts and to make value-based judgments. But, "there are things that are just true," Martin said.
Part of America's myth-mired public discourse stems from poor public education about civics and media literacy, Martin noted. People must understand their "blind spot," consume more than one news source, and ensure that their news sources are reliable and not solely opinion talk shows or punditry.
"The moment demands a far more sophisticated news consumer than any of us were raised to be," Martin said, "because it was not part of our public education."
Martin said media outlets, too, must work to restore public trust in them by deliberately hiring more people of different cultures, faiths, races, ethnicities, genders and political bents. "There are too many people" in newsrooms "who tend to vote Democrat."
"I think for too long that all of the media outlets, and NPR is no exception, we were really arrogant about just assuming you should trust us," Martin said. Being more transparent "about how we make our choices." And "sometimes we mess up, and I think a lot of restoring the trust gap is about copping to it when we make a mistake."
"That's like any relationship, right? Even in your own marriage or relationship with your kids. If people can admit when they're wrong, you're willing to give them a second chance. The trust is stronger actually because the person was willing to admit when they mess up. ... It's not like we didn't acknowledge it before but there's a real urgency around making sure that people trust us, you know, that's all we have is people's trust in us."