After millions of people downloaded her “Wild Thing” podcast, and with critical acclaim from several well-known news sources such as The Atlantic, the Los Angeles Times, Fox News and Smithsonian Magazine, journalist Laura Krantz is adding another title to her curriculum vitae, that of author.

In her debut book, “The Search for Sasquatch,” published by Abrams Kids, Krantz takes advantage of years of developed reporting skills, a desire to explore the unknown and hundreds of hours of research poured into her popular 2018 podcast and is using all of that to help children develop scientific literacy and understand the scientific method.


