After millions of people downloaded her “Wild Thing” podcast, and with critical acclaim from several well-known news sources such as The Atlantic, the Los Angeles Times, Fox News and Smithsonian Magazine, journalist Laura Krantz is adding another title to her curriculum vitae, that of author.
In her debut book, “The Search for Sasquatch,” published by Abrams Kids, Krantz takes advantage of years of developed reporting skills, a desire to explore the unknown and hundreds of hours of research poured into her popular 2018 podcast and is using all of that to help children develop scientific literacy and understand the scientific method.
“Everyone likes Bigfoot, even if they don’t want to admit it,” Krantz said. “And kids, even some of the older and more jaded ones, have really taken to this book in ways I could not have ever imagined.”
Krantz has spoken in several schools since her book came out and she said that while it is sometimes hard to tell how children really feel, teachers have come up after many of her discussions, astounded that their students sat still and listened to the entire thing, saying they have never done that for anyone else.
“The Search for Sasquatch” is a middle-grade nonfiction book, “which is kind of hard to wrap your head around, given that it’s about Bigfoot,” Krantz said, and is inspired by the first season of her narrative podcast.
While Krantz has always been interested in things she could not explain, she did not begin her deep dive into mythical creatures on her own accord; she was inspired by a distant cousin, Grover Krantz, who’d dedicated a large portion of his life to the mystery of Bigfoot.
“He was a professor of anthropology at Washington State University, a scientist, and I could not wrap my head around how he could believe that something like Bigfoot was really out there,” Krantz said. “How could those two things, scientist and Bigfoot exist within him at the same time?”
Being unable to reconcile the possibility that both ways of thinking could coexist within her long-lost cousin, she knew she had to figure it out for herself. A self-proclaimed skeptic, Krantz decided to conduct her own investigation, not fully expecting the deeper and more complete understanding of the world she would gain during the experience.
Krantz, an Idaho Falls native and Idaho Falls High School graduate, went to college at Whitman College in Washington, majored in history and then went to graduate school at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, getting a Master of Arts in international relations.
Before beginning her career in journalism, she worked as an editor and producer for multiple National Public Radio programs.
While Sasquatch is in the title, and the book is meant to be somewhat of a mystery, Krantz confirms, it’s not really about Bigfoot.
Krantz found that many of her podcast listeners were interested in a kid friendly version of the material and, after sitting on the idea for a while, she realized she wanted to write a book teaching them how to think critically and truly take advantage of all the scientific method had to offer them. Bigfoot gave the story a hook.
“Children will hear far too much throughout their lives and they will need a way to filter through everything, figuring out what is true, what is false and all the things that are somewhere in between,” Krantz said. “This book is meant to help them navigate the mystical and the scientific and come out with a better understanding of the world that we live in.”
The book, which took years to complete, hit bookstore shelves last month.
While Krantz currently resides in Denver, her mother asked her to come back home to discuss the book with Idaho Falls students.
“I grew up in Idaho Falls and I know the kids here have so much they can take from this book, being in a place so full of interesting and outdoor activities, they are bound to have questions about this great big world,” Krantz said.
Winnie and Mo’s Bookshop, 343 A St., is hosting Krantz for two events, the first being at 6:30 p.m. Friday, when Krantz will discuss the book and her journalism career. The event will include a question-and-answer session, a book signing as well as a chance to buy the book. The second event will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, when Krantz will be available to answer questions and sign books.
As part of a regular charity event for the bookstore, 20% of the proceeds from all of Saturday’s book sales will be donated to Ethel Boyes Elementary’s school library.
Store officials ask that patrons RSVP by calling 208-881-0326, emailing howdy@winnieandmos.com, or direct messaging the store on Instagram, @winnieandmos with a name and how many people will be attending.
“We are so excited because Laura is a local author and she is looking into topics that people are really interested in currently,” said Whitney Holmes, part-owner of Winnie and Mo’s Bookshop. “We really appreciate authors who are focused on writing for kids and getting them engaged, I think her book is really exciting in that respect.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.