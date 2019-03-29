The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit formally welcomed Idaho Falls native Ryan Nelson to the bench Friday in an investiture ceremony at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing.
Nelson was nominated by President Donald Trump to the Ninth Circuit in May. His nomination was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in a mostly partisan vote of 51-44.
Nelson joked about the vote in a speech at his ceremony, recounting how his daughter had bragged about her dad getting 51 votes when he only needed 50.
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, the largest of the 13 courts of appeal, handles federal appellate cases for most Western states, including Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, as well as the U.S. territories of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.
Nelson has worked as an attorney for Melaleuca Inc. since 2009. Before that, he worked as special counsel for Supreme Court nominations for members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, as deputy general counsel for the White House Office of Management and Budget, and as deputy assistant attorney general for the Environment and Natural Resources Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.
Several of Nelson's new and former colleagues praised his hard work and dedication to the law at the ceremony.
"He's no longer going to be assisting clients to win," Circuit Judge John Clifford Wallace said. "He's going to be focused on the Constitution."
Nelson commented on the role of the court in his response, noting that the Founding Fathers of the United States intended for it to be the least important branch of government. He said the courts had gained more power than they intended.
"In too many cases the judiciary has strayed from being the weakest branch," Nelson said.
Though he did not mention the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh directly, Nelson compared the political divide in recent judicial nominations to those of Supreme Court Justices Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, both of whom received near-unanimous votes from the Senate.