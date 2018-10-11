Idaho Falls lawyer Ryan Nelson is now a federal judge.
The U.S. Senate voted 51-44 Thursday evening to confirm Nelson, who has been Melaleuca's general counsel since 2009, as a judge on the Ninth Circuit Court of appeals.
All the "no" votes came from Democrats plus independents Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine, who caucus with the Democrats. Nelson got the support of all the Republicans who were present plus Alabama Democrat Doug Jones.
“Ryan has been widely recognized by his colleagues for his judgment and legal expertise and will serve our nation well on the Ninth Circuit,” U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, who is on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in a statement. “In his new position, Ryan will respect and be a servant of the law. He understands that a judge is responsible for interpreting and applying the Constitution and laws of the land as they are written, and not to be a maker of laws from the bench. I congratulate Ryan on his confirmation.”
Nelson, who was born in 1973, is the son of Douglas Nelson, who is a senior partner at the local law firm Nelson Hall Parry Tucker, and his wife Billie. He is the oldest in the family and has five younger sisters.
Nelson graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1991 and got both his undergraduate and law degrees at Brigham Young University in Provo.
“We’re thrilled that it’s finally come to an end,” Billie Nelson said. “It has definitely dragged on for months. We’re just thrilled for him.”
Nelson replaces George W. Bush appointee Randy Smith. Before taking the Melaleuca job, Nelson held various legal positions during the Bush administration, including as an assistant attorney general for the environment and natural resources division of the U.S. Department of Justice, deputy general counsel at the Office of Management and Budget and special counsel for Supreme Court nominations to the Senate Judiciary Committee. He also practiced in the Washington, D.C., law office Sidley Austin LLP for five years.
“Throughout his diverse legal career, Ryan Nelson developed the necessary tools to serve the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals as a sound and principled jurist,” said U.S. Sen. Jim Risch. “A native Idahoan, Ryan will bring a valuable perspective to the Court — upholding our way of life, respecting the rule of law, and rejecting judicial activism. I want to congratulate Ryan Nelson on his confirmation.”
During Nelson's confirmation hearing, in July, Republican senators praised his legal experience while the Democrats on the committee grilled Nelson on his views on climate change, gay rights, his work for Melaleuca and his membership in the influential conservative legal group the Federalist Society. He ended up clearing committee on a party-line 11-10 vote. In a September letter urging the Senate not to confirm him, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights criticized his views on the environment and rights for the disabled and his defense during the Bush administration of detention of enemy combatants at Guantanamo Bay.