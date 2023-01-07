 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Idaho Falls' new transit program, GIFT, serves 44,000 in six months

  • 0

The Greater Idaho Falls Transit service, which began offering rides in August, has reached its six-month mark and has completed double the number of rides as its predecessor’s annual ridership in only half the time.

“The GIFT program is exceeding all the expectations we had for it,” said Michelle Ziel-Dingman, Greater Idaho Falls Transit board chair and Idaho Falls city council president. “Customer service reviews have been positive and high, the drivers really care for the passengers, it’s affordable, the community has been overwhelmingly supportive and we are learning how and where to improve every day.”


Kade Marquez

Kade Marquez

Kade Marquez, transit coordinator for Greater Idaho Falls Transit, speaks to the city council during a Monday, July 10, 2022, work session.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred