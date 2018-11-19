Idaho Falls’ nonprofits are stepping up, again, this Thanksgiving to offer meals to those in need.
The Salvation Army, the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls, the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission and the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen are providing hot meals or delivering turkey dinners to needy residents.
The Salvation Army will host its annual community dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Elks Lodge (640 E Elva St).
Thanks to donations from Perkins Restaurant and Bakery and Texas Roadhouse, among other organizations, and the help of about 100 volunteers, the community dinner will include 50 turkeys, 20 hams, vegetables, buttered rolls and pies, according to Salvation Army Maj. Orpha Moody.
Moody said she expects about 600 people to attend the dinner.
“If anybody shows up, it doesn’t matter where they’re from,” Moody said. “We won’t know because we’ll just go ahead and serve them.”
The Salvation Army, in partnership with Meals on Wheels, also will deliver about 150 meals to those who cannot easily travel.
The Community Food Basket also will provide a Thanksgiving meal to needy families.
The Community Food Basket typically donates emergency groceries to food insecure families, who can receive a donation six times every six months, according to the nonprofit’s executive director Dave Manson.
The Thanksgiving meal, which includes turkey breast, mashed potatoes and stuffing, will not count toward a family’s six-donation limit, Manson said.
The Community Food Basket provides emergency groceries using food and cash donations. Manson said that, while the organization has received plenty of food, cash donations are down this year.
“We have been really blessed with a good influx of food donations but we’re looking at our lowest cash donations in quite a while,” Manson said.
The Community Food Basket uses cash donations to buy food in bulk at cheap rates.
“We could use their dollars more than their canned food,” Manson said.
Despite a strong Idaho Falls economy, families utilizing the Community Food Basket are up this year, Manson said. Last year, the nonprofit served 11,500 families and this year it’s on pace to serve 12,000.
“It’s a two-edged sword,” Manson said. “We’ve seen an uptick in the amount of food that we’ve received. People are being more generous. On the flip side of that is the economy hasn’t trickled down to help the families that we see on a daily basis.”
The Community Food Basket’s fruit juice stock is low — there hasn’t been funding to buy it in bulk — so fruit juice donations would be appreciated, Manson said. The Community Food Basket is located at 245 N. Placer Ave.
The Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen (301 S. Boulevard) will host a Thanksgiving meal, served by Diablas Kitchen, from 11:45 to 1 p.m. Thursday.
And the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission (840 Park Ave.) will host a Thanksgiving dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday.