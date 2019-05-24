The Idaho Falls Adventure Pass is available for its second summer.
Buyers can purchase the individual pass for $20 or the family pass for $77. The individual pass allows one-time admission to visit The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, the ARTitorium, Idaho Falls Zoo and the Museum of Idaho.
The family pass allows two adults and four kids to visit the same locations as well as The Edge Climbing & Fitness, East Idaho Aquarium and iJump Idaho.
The passes are valid until Sept. 30. They can be purchased at the ARTitorium or ordered online and mailed. The proceeds from the passes go toward covering the cost of discounts.
Several dozen passes sold last year with minimal marketing efforts, according to a news release from the Museum of Idaho. The release said the businesses and local organizations were offering the passes with the "hope to benefit from increased awareness, attendance, and cross-promotion."